Wanted man found after police helicopter searches city

A wanted man who evaded officers after being pursued by a police helicopter in Norwich has since been arrested - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A wanted man has been arrested after a police helicopter swooped across Norwich searching for him.

On Sunday, September 25, at 10.20pm, officers probed through Waterloo Park as the helicopter flew overhead.

Two police vans and three cars were seen at the entrance of the park and officers searched with torches and a dog in tow, according to eyewitnesses.

The police helicopter could be heard late into the night as it searched over the NR3 area.

The wanted man evaded the police but the following day, Monday, September 26, he was arrested.

He has since been charged with a number of offences which took place in Lowestoft and Norwich, including criminal damage, burglary and sending threatening communications.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 27, where he was remanded in custody until a court appearance on October 25.