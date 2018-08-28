Wanted man arrested in Norwich city centre
PUBLISHED: 11:27 06 November 2018
Archant
Norfolk Constabulary have arrested a wanted man from Great Yarmouth.
Sean Casey, 34, was wanted by police for breaching the terms of his licence and was arrested in the Norwich area last night (Monday, November 5).
Police launched a public appeal to find him on November, 2.
Officers have thanked the media and the public for their help with the appeal.