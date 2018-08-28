Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Wanted man arrested in Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 11:27 06 November 2018

Sean Casey, 34, from Great Yarmouth was arrested by police for breaching the terms of his licence. Picture: Norfolk Police

Sean Casey, 34, from Great Yarmouth was arrested by police for breaching the terms of his licence. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Norfolk Constabulary have arrested a wanted man from Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police have arrested a wanted man from Great Yarmouth.

Sean Casey, 34, was wanted by police for breaching the terms of his licence and was arrested in the Norwich area last night (Monday, November 5).

Police launched a public appeal to find him on November, 2.

Officers have thanked the media and the public for their help with the appeal.

Most Read

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich pub landlord describes how he was woken by screams at time of alleged sex assault

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide