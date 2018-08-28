Wanted man arrested in Norwich city centre

Sean Casey, 34, from Great Yarmouth was arrested by police for breaching the terms of his licence. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Norfolk Constabulary have arrested a wanted man from Great Yarmouth.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police have arrested a wanted man from Great Yarmouth.

Sean Casey, 34, was wanted by police for breaching the terms of his licence and was arrested in the Norwich area last night (Monday, November 5).

Police launched a public appeal to find him on November, 2.

Officers have thanked the media and the public for their help with the appeal.