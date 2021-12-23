News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Wanted man arrested in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:50 PM December 23, 2021
Police Officers. Picture: Ian Burt

Police have arrested a man who was wanted on recall to prison. - Credit: IAN BURT

Police have arrested a wanted man who they believed to have been in Norwich.

Alan Rowles was wanted on recall to prison for breaching terms of his licence.

The 28-year-old was arrested in Norwich today, Thursday, December 23, 2021 and will be returned to prison in due course. 

Police thanked members of the public for their assistance with this appeal.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

