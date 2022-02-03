Cycle cops arrest man wanted for breaching sexual offence order

Riverside Road in Norwich, where the man in his 30s was arrested by a cycle patrol - Credit: Google Maps

Cycle cops in Norwich have arrested a man who was wanted for breaching a sexual offences prevention order.

Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team were on a cycle patrol in Riverside Road in Norwich at 12.30pm on February 1 when they spotted a wanted man.

They knew the man was wanted for breaching a sexual offences prevention order.

The man in his 30s was also wanted for failing to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on an assault charge.

He was arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre before appearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court yesterday where he was released on conditional bail.

He is set to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court again at a later date.

