Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Wanted South Norfolk man arrested in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:19 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:19 30 November 2018

Chasey Price, who was wanted by police in South Norfolk, has been arrested in Norwich. PHOTO: Norfolk Constubulary

Chasey Price, who was wanted by police in South Norfolk, has been arrested in Norwich. PHOTO: Norfolk Constubulary

Archant

A man wanted by police in South Norfolk since November 7 has been arrested.

Chasey Price, 22, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

He was arrested in the Norwich area yesterday evening (Thursday, November 29) and will be returned to prison.

Mr Price, of Rickinghall, was initially charged with drug offences after police arrested him on the A143 road between Diss and Bury St Edmunds, on July 17.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Video Traders warn Anglia Square will be ‘boarded-up shell’ if £271m revamp is rejected

James Wade, deputy chair of the Magdalen Street Area and Anglia Square Traders Association. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Man caught trespassing inside vacant city centre property

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

First look around £10m hospice for children near Norwich

The new hospice for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) near Norwich. Photo taken in November 2018. Photo: Mike Page

Inspectors say Norfolk academy bosses ‘think school is better than it is’

Open Academy in Norwich has been crticised by Ofsted inspectors in a recent report. Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide