Wanted South Norfolk man arrested in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 12:19 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:19 30 November 2018
Archant
A man wanted by police in South Norfolk since November 7 has been arrested.
Chasey Price, 22, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.
He was arrested in the Norwich area yesterday evening (Thursday, November 29) and will be returned to prison.
Mr Price, of Rickinghall, was initially charged with drug offences after police arrested him on the A143 road between Diss and Bury St Edmunds, on July 17.
Comments have been disabled on this article.