Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk’s most wanted: Can you help trace these criminals?

03 January, 2019 - 17:08
(Left to right) Angela Davey, Salah Hadi, and Matthew Sewell are wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

(Left to right) Angela Davey, Salah Hadi, and Matthew Sewell are wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

These are the eight criminals Norfolk Constabulary need help to trace, with crimes ranging from sexual assault to attempted murder. If you think you may have seen any of these people you are advised not to approach them, but to instead contact police immediately on 101.

Matthew Sewell. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyMatthew Sewell. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Matthew Sewell

Sewell is wanted in the Norwich area on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. He is aged 27 and from Norwich.

Stuart Atkins. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyStuart Atkins. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Stuart Atkins

Police are appealing for help to trace Atkins, who is wanted in the Norwich area for breaching his bail, criminal damage, driving while disqualified and failing to appear at court.

Angela Davey. Photo: Nofolk ConstabularyAngela Davey. Photo: Nofolk Constabulary

Angela Davey

Davey, 38, from Norwich is wanted in connection with breaching a court order imposed by magistrates in 2018 and for failing to appear in court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A drug. She has links in Thrapston, in Northamptonshire or may have travelled to London.

Alexander Hewitt. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyAlexander Hewitt. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Alexander Hewitt

Police are appealing for help to trace Alexander Hewitt, who is wanted in the West and North Norfolk areas. Hewitt, 61, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. He is described as white, of a slim build, around 5ft 7, with receding hair and wears glasses. It is thought Hewitt may be in North Norfolk and is also known to frequent bed and breakfasts in the area.

Hannah Rice. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyHannah Rice. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

READ MORE: Jailed in Norfolk in November: Violent sex attacker, man who stamped on ex-partner’s head and drugs runner

Hannah Rice

Florenc Xhaferrllari. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyFlorenc Xhaferrllari. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

This woman is wanted in North Norfolk for breaching the terms of her licence. The 35-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 1, and of a stocky build with long brown hair. Police think she has links to the Norwich and Cromer areas.

Florenc Xhaferrllari

Charles Adcock. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyCharles Adcock. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Police want to trace Xhaferrllari after he failed to answer bail when he was arrested in connection with a sexual assault. The 22-year-old may be in the Norwich area but also has links with Brundall.

Charles Adcock

Salah Hadi. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularySalah Hadi. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Adcock is wanted for breach of bail in connection with sex offences. He also goes by the name Eddie and claims to be aged 61 despite actually being 59. Police think Adcock has links to the Norfolk and Wiltshire areas and he is known to sleep rough. He has been a wanted person for two years so his appearance may differ from the given image.

READ MORE: Some of our top stories of 2018

Salah Hadi

Hadi is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Norwich. Salah Hadi, who is also known as Salam Hadi Ali, is wanted in connection with an incident when a in his 30s was attacked on Riverside Road and suffered stab wounds. Hadi, who is in his mid 30s, has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these people should call Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Villages in Surrey: 14 of the prettiest places to live

Shere Village Street (c) Andrea Poole/Getty Images/iStockphoto

29 of the best Surrey pubs to visit this winter

The White Bear, Fickleshole

Dog walks in Surrey: 10 of the best places to go

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Narnia trail opens at new Banstead Woods and Chipstead Downs Nature Reserve

Narnia trail opens at new Banstead Woods and Chipstead Downs Nature Reserve

10 of the best autumn pub walks across Surrey

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Artist falls ‘foal’ of police as War Horse sculpture is removed

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which had been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts. Picture: Damian O'Connor

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly

Inquest opens into death of man found in wooded area on Boxing Day

The inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Earlham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists