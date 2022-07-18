Stolen camper van discovered driving in convoy of nicked vehicles
- Credit: Howard Nelson / PA Wire
The keys to a beloved camper van will soon be handed back to its rightful owner after the motor was found in a convoy of stolen vehicles.
The van - which has undergone a £35,000 revamp - was spotted by police officers in Lowestoft who attempted to pull the VW over.
A spokesman for Lowestoft police said: "Passing patrol spotted a stolen motor vehicle from Norfolk travelling in convoy with a stolen motorcycle also from Norfolk.
"Neither vehicle wanted to stop and assumed the blue lights were purely for decoration.
"Vehicles stopped and the driver/rider made off on foot in the area of Commodore Road, Lowestoft.
"Both vehicles have been subsequently recovered and enquiries are ongoing.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dash cam, ring doorbell or CCTV footage to make contact via 101 or www.suffolk.police.uk quoting Cad reference SC-14072022-486."
It comes after the van's owner, Howard Nelson, dropped his 1975 Bay Window van off in a Rackheath garage last week only to be told on July 14 it had been stolen.
Most Read
- 1 Friends hope to create 'welcoming' space in NR3 with launch of new café
- 2 Drunk female 'causing issues' in Norwich arrested
- 3 Artificial grass prompts one of many school closures in heatwave
- 4 Cyclists calling for urgent safety upgrade to 'dangerous' A47 bike path
- 5 Camper van lovingly 'restored from a wreck' stolen from garage
- 6 NR7 emerging as property hotspot as city buyers and renters seek more space
- 7 Runners take it easy on Run Norwich 10k route after weather cancelled event
- 8 See inside converted chapel with modern interior on sale for £750k
- 9 7 of the prettiest streets in Norwich according to readers
- 10 A look back at clubbing in Prince of Wales Road through the years
Mr Howard, from Hunstanton, said: "It's been confirmed the vehicle is mine and I'm now just waiting for it to be released from the police compound.
"We'll pick it up and assess it afterwards.
"The main thing is that it's been recovered.
"It's such a relief and feels good to know I'll have it back - I'm very pleased with the outcome.
"People in the community were really supportive and shared the news a lot - they were all really good."
Mr Nelson spent thousands of pounds to fully kit out his camper van, both inside and outside over a two-and-a-half-year period.
He also lovingly named it Bertha.
The retired management consultant had dropped his camper van at a garage in Norwich to have some work done on its engine.
CCTV around the industrial estate, where the garage was, captured a vehicle driving out of the area with no lights between 2am and 2.30am on Thursday.