300 horsepower sports car stolen from property in Norwich

A Golf R has been stolen from a property in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A sports car has been stolen from a property in Norwich.

Officers were called to an address in Meredith Road, Hellesdon.

The Volkwagen Golf R is believed to have been taken between 10.30pm on Wednesday March 27 and 4.50pm on Thursday March 28.

Suspects forced entry to the property where along with the car, two jackets and a wallet were taken.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the times stated or knows the whereabouts of the stolen car.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Debra Vertigan at Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference 36/20732/19 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A Golf R costs more than £30,000 and boasts 310 horsepower.