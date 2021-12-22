Family in shock after campervan stolen from outside neighbour's house

The family's Volkswagen T25 campervan was stolen after they parked it on a Norwich street. - Credit: Georgina McDonald-Bell

A couple have been left in shock after their campervan was stolen from the street outside a neighbour's house.

Georgina McDonald-Bell and Joss Butters had their Volkswagen T25 taken from Caernarvon Road in Norwich on Thursday, December 16.

On Saturday, December 18, the couple, who live in Earlham Road, went out to use the van and discovered it had been stolen.

Mrs McDonald-Bell said: "I had just got back from having my booster when I parked it in Caernarvon Road.

"It was under a street lamp and we bumped into a couple of neighbours on the walk back to our house.

"We are new to this area of the city but it felt familiar and safe. I’m always banging on about how safe Norwich is as a city.

"But I went out on Saturday morning to use it and it had vanished."

The campervan is used as the family car for the couple's one-year-old child, as well as getting Mr Butters to work.

The campervan was parked on Caernarvon Road on Thursday, December 16. - Credit: Georgina McDonald-Bell

The 1985 vehicle is distinct, with tinted windows on either side and a step bar that hangs low on the passenger side.

Mrs McDonald-Bell added: "We were in pure shock because we really did not expect that around here.

"It is a part of us and we have so many memories of it. The campervan is not like any old car, it has character.

"I’m pretty impressed they’ve taken it honestly because getting it into second gear is a nightmare.

"We are just really desperate to get it back."

Police have confirmed the theft of the van from Caernarvon Road is being investigated.

The family has asked people to come forward if they have any doorbell footage or if they saw any suspicious activity in the area between the stated dates.

