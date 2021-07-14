Man charged with voyeurism in cyber crime swoop

Published: 5:50 PM July 14, 2021

A man from Norwich has been charged with voyeurism and Computer Misuse Act offences

A Norwich man has been charged with voyeurism and unauthorised computer offences.

Vinesh Godhania, 33, from Marlingford Way, Norwich, was arrested following an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

Detectives from ERSOU's Cyber Crime Unit arrested him on November 9, 2020 on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences. He was further arrested on March 10.

Godhania was charged with 15 offences on Wednesday including voyeurism, contrary to the Sexual Offences Act, and unauthorised access with intent, contrary to the Computer Misuse Act.

He has been bailed pending a court appearance at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on August 3.