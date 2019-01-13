Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Kit Carson victim: Former Norwich City youth coach was part of ‘paedophile ring’

13 January, 2019 - 10:55
Former youth football coach and scout Michael

Former youth football coach and scout Michael "Kit" Carson at Cambridge Magistrates' Court. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

A former Norwich City youth coach who died in a car crash the morning he was due to stand trial over sex abuse allegations was part of a ‘paedophile ring’, a victim claims.

The scene on the A1303 near Bottisham in Cambridgeshire where a red Mazda 3 driven by youth football and scout Michael 'Kit' Carson collided with a tree yesterday morning, killing the 75 year old. Carson had been due to stand trial at Peterborough Crown Court on 12 counts of indecent assault and one of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA WireThe scene on the A1303 near Bottisham in Cambridgeshire where a red Mazda 3 driven by youth football and scout Michael 'Kit' Carson collided with a tree yesterday morning, killing the 75 year old. Carson had been due to stand trial at Peterborough Crown Court on 12 counts of indecent assault and one of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Michael ‘Kit’ Carson was killed when his car left the road at the A1303 at Bottisham on Monday morning - the day his trial was due to begin.

He was due at Peterborough Crown Court to face 12 allegations of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

One of the 11 men due to give evidence at the trial told the Sunday Times Mr Carson was part of a paedophile ring which included Barry Bennell - sentenced to 30 years in prison last year for sex offences, and could have hundreds of victims.

The victim described training sessions at Peterborough United in the 1990s, where boys would be told to strip.

“He would have us essentially doing a regime of exercises stripped down naked,” he told the Times.

“We would start off having our Peterborough training shorts on, and he would just say, ‘Take them off. There is no point in having them on.’

“He showed pictures of penises at various stages of development. That was the key phrase; ‘I want to check your development’.

“He would get us to strip down so he could see how we were getting on. It was just a facade of a coaching process he had fashioned up.”

Mr Carson had been youth coach and scout for Norwich City for a decade from 1982 to 1992.

The offences were all alleged to have happened between 1978 and 2009.

The first alleged assault occurred in a hotel in the North of England, while the other offences took place in and around Peterborough.

The incitement offence allegedly took place between February 2008 and February 2009 in Cambridge.

One former player, who made allegations to the police, told them: “Kit was a gateway to success. You did what you were told.

“If you questioned anything you were unprofessional. He used to say: ‘Do you trust me?

“Only on reflection you see it was wrong. I looked up to him as a role model.

“You felt if you complained, if you went to your parents you would be released for being unprofessional.”

Another victim, who was coached by Mr Carson at Cambridge United after joining aged 11, told the BBC trainees would be made to fight each other naked.

“It was all to build character, but it always felt really awkward,” he said.

The former player also said Mr Carson would get into the shower with the boys.

“Afterwards again he would make us massage ourselves - this could take up to an hour, being in the changing room with him, naked, showering and massaging ourselves,” he said.

“Looking back at it now I wish someone did raise the issue,” he added. “I can see how wrong it is but at the time we all just thought it was natural. We never really reported it to our parents.”

“Back in the youth team days I saw players drop out after these tournaments. It killed their football because of this one man.”

Mr Carson had denied the charges.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

WATCH: The secret Second World War bunker below a quiet suburban street

The house with the 80-year-old secret, a World War Two air-raid shelter hidden away in the front garden in Waldemar Avenue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Armed robbers in balaclavas invade children’s birthday party and demand drugs

A children's party at a house in Hunter Road in Catton Grove, Norwich, was interrupted by armed robbers (Picture: Google)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

How a man’s dream supermarket business turned into a nightmare

Abdul Hussain, whose supermarket has been without electricity for 12 months. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Kit Carson victim: Former Norwich City youth coach was part of ‘paedophile ring’

Former youth football coach and scout Michael

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a spirited 1-1 Championship point at West Brom

Jordan Rhodes is mobbed after his late equaliser at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Some home comforts at last for Norwich United

Action from the match between Wodbridge Town and Kirkley & Pakefield Picture: Paul Leech

Lycra, leggings and leotards: morning TV just isn’t the same without the fitness experts coaching couch potatoes

Mr Motivator (C) GMTV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists