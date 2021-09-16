News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Victim has home burgled while watching TV

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:37 PM September 16, 2021   
A person was burgled last Thursday whilst watching TV. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A person had their Norwich home burgled while they were watching television.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Thursday, September 9, when the victim was at home in Gunton Lane.  

A man walked into the property but on seeing the victim watching TV, he ran away. The following day a handbag was found to be missing.

Following the incident, a second burglary happened at an address in Norwich Road a short time later, at around 1.45pm.

It is believed the resident was distracted by a knock at the window before someone entered the property and stole a handbag.

Officers are reminding residents to keep their doors and windows secure at all times following these incidents which police say are linked.

Anyone who may have information should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/68168/21 for the incident in Gunton Lane or 36/66287/21 for the Norwich Road incident.

