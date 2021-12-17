News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Anger as vandals strike again in historic country park

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:17 PM December 17, 2021
Updated: 7:27 AM December 19, 2021
District councillor Karen Vincent has expressed sadness over trees being damaged in Old Catton

District councillor Karen Vincent has expressed sadness over trees being damaged in Old Catton - Credit: Catton Park/Archant

A recent spate of vandalism has continued in a popular suburban park with a newly planted tree being deliberately snapped.

Trees will have to be replaced in Catton Park after yobs attacked them. 

It follows the noticeboards at the Grade II listed beauty spot being recently graffitied, as well as damage to an engraved bench in February

Trees were damaged in Catton Park recently 

Trees were recently damaged in Catton Park - Credit: Catton Park

Old Catton district councillor Karen Vincent said: "I find it really quite sad to hear there has been vandalism.

"It's a well-liked park and the trust is doing its best to maintain it. If people are wilfully damaging trees then that is upsetting." 

The councillor said she would be asking Sprowston and Old Catton PC Graham Gill if more patrols can be arranged at the park in response to the damage.

Broadland district councillor Karen Vincent, who represents the Old Catton ward, said she was shocke

Broadland district councillor Karen Vincent, who represents the Old Catton ward, said she was shocked by the news. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

A statement by Catton Park on its Facebook page said: "There has been some recent damage to trees in the park, one of them being a newly planted parkland tree, which has had the main stem snapped out. This tree will have to be replaced.

"If anyone is spotted causing damage to the park, please report them to Old Catton Parish Council." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to global acrobatics star Mark, who 'lived life to the fullest'
  2. 2 We tested the Wensum for human waste - this is what we found
  3. 3 Man's livelihood in tatters after thieves steal tools
  1. 4 Man left with head injury after crash on Ketts Hill
  2. 5 Huge Christmas event with inflatables, grotto and food court opens
  3. 6 Go-ahead given for new The Range store in Norwich
  4. 7 Couple slapped with 100 parking fines for using own space
  5. 8 New 24-hour gym could open at former Homebase store
  6. 9 Clothing store moving to bigger premises in Norwich
  7. 10 Our reviewer's take on the new Norwich smokehouse

A previous post by the Catton Park account in late November expressed similar despair over criminal activity in the public green space. 

It said: "Thank you to whoever damaged the Catton Park noticeboards. Did this vandalism really make you happy?" 

Trees have been damaged in Catton Park on the outskirts of Norwich

Trees have been damaged in Catton Park on the outskirts of Norwich - Credit: Catton Park

Following the noticeboards being targeted, parish council clerk Sarah Vincent said: "They graffitied one of the information boards and a wooden notice board by the gate which was mentioned by the beat manager.

"It is not extensive damage but it is annoying for us. The warden has been dealing with it. 

"The bench was a big thing as that was a key part of Catton Park and it had to be replaced. We did not put a Catton Park engraving on the back of it. It was just replaced with a plain back."

Dog walkers enjoying the frosty New Year's Day morning at Catton Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A frosty Catton Park - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The 70-acre country park dates back to the 18th century and was the first commission of Humphry Repton as a leading Georgian landscape gardener.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The body of a man was found on Blackwell Avenue in Sprowston, Norwich, on Thursday morning.

Norwich Live News

Man found dead at home in Sprowston

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Duncan Potter, head of estates, Mario Rackham, director of R G Carter, Rebecca Jackman, Marcel Pfrang, and Sam Mortimer

New complex crime police station begins to take shape in city

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Mooney welcomes passengers on board The Northern Belle as it arrives at Norwich Station. 

Christmas

Britain's poshest train returns to Norwich Station for Christmas

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Aidan Mahon, landlord of Irish pub Pogue Mahon's in Norwich by the secret door.

Food and Drink | Video

New Irish pub with secret door opens in Prince of Wales Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon