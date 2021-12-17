Anger as vandals strike again in historic country park
- Credit: Catton Park/Archant
A recent spate of vandalism has continued in a popular suburban park with a newly planted tree being deliberately snapped.
Trees will have to be replaced in Catton Park after yobs attacked them.
It follows the noticeboards at the Grade II listed beauty spot being recently graffitied, as well as damage to an engraved bench in February.
Old Catton district councillor Karen Vincent said: "I find it really quite sad to hear there has been vandalism.
"It's a well-liked park and the trust is doing its best to maintain it. If people are wilfully damaging trees then that is upsetting."
The councillor said she would be asking Sprowston and Old Catton PC Graham Gill if more patrols can be arranged at the park in response to the damage.
A statement by Catton Park on its Facebook page said: "There has been some recent damage to trees in the park, one of them being a newly planted parkland tree, which has had the main stem snapped out. This tree will have to be replaced.
"If anyone is spotted causing damage to the park, please report them to Old Catton Parish Council."
A previous post by the Catton Park account in late November expressed similar despair over criminal activity in the public green space.
It said: "Thank you to whoever damaged the Catton Park noticeboards. Did this vandalism really make you happy?"
Following the noticeboards being targeted, parish council clerk Sarah Vincent said: "They graffitied one of the information boards and a wooden notice board by the gate which was mentioned by the beat manager.
"It is not extensive damage but it is annoying for us. The warden has been dealing with it.
"The bench was a big thing as that was a key part of Catton Park and it had to be replaced. We did not put a Catton Park engraving on the back of it. It was just replaced with a plain back."
The 70-acre country park dates back to the 18th century and was the first commission of Humphry Repton as a leading Georgian landscape gardener.