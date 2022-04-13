Vandals throw eggs in church and attempt to set items on fire

St Mary and St Margaret Church in Sprowston has been attacked by vandals. - Credit: Google Maps

A suspected group of vandals threw eggs inside of a church and attempted to set items on fire.

The attacks are believed to have taken place between Sunday, April 3, and Monday, April 11, at St Mary and St Margaret Church, in Church Lane, Sprowston.

The suspect(s) also damaged a door and wrote offensive language on paperwork.

Police are investigating the incidents and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who has information concerning the incidents, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Graham Gill at Sprowston Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/26790/22, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

