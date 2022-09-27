Window smashing spree slammed by traders picking up the cost

Red Mango is among the businesses in the Norwich area which have been damaged recently - Credit: Archant

Shops already struggling to make ends meet have been targeted by "mindless" vandals smashing up their premises.

Chadds menswear shop in Bedford Street and The Book Hive in London Street are among the handful of businesses in the city which have had windows smashed over the past two months.

Damage to the Chadds menswear shop in Bedford Street - Credit: Archant

Such damage has proven to be very untimely as bills soar amid an energy crisis.

Henry Layte, founder of The Book Hive, said: "It's expensive and it is a real pain.

"If people want to get drunk and smash windows there is no stopping them.

Owner Henry Layte at The Book Hive bookshop in Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

"It is unfortunately part of what goes on with opening a shop in the city centre."

Candy Richards, development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said: “Vandalism can have a significant impact on a small business, particularly at a time when they are facing spiralling costs across the board.

"Not only does it mean they are faced with the cost of repairs but it can also impact on their ability to operate their business."

A cracked window at the Book Hive in Norwich Lanes - Credit: Ben Hardy

With energy bills set to rise by by 300pc this winter, the extra repair costs will hit traders hard.

Ms Richards said: “It is important to remember that mindless vandalism can have a big impact on a business owner’s mental health, as well as their finances.

"Being a victim of crime can be incredibly worrying and stressful and leave a lasting impact.

Candy Richards, East Anglia development manager for Federation of Small Businesses - Credit: Federation of Small Businesses

“Business owners will be looking to police to quickly find the vandals and to provide proactive support to help protect their business.”

The Red Mango restaurant at the Boundary junction in Hellesdon has also had its front window smashed after a man broke in, smashing bottles and damaging equipment on Wednesday, September 21.

A suspect was later detained under the mental health act after extensive damage to the bar area of the restaurant at Red Mango in Hellesdon.

It is not believed the incidents are connected.

Damage to the main door at Red Mango after it was broken in to this morning - Credit: Archant

Shelagh Gurney, Conservative county councillor for Hellesdon, said: "Crime anywhere is not good for anyone domestic or business premises.

"I hope the victims get the support they need to make sure they are OK."