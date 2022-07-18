Ford Kuga and Vauxhall Viva among vehicles damaged in keying spree

One of the cars damaged in a spree of 'keying' incidents in Sprowston - Credit: Ben Hardy

Police have released the make and model of cars that were targeted in a vandal's keying spree in a city suburb.

Five cars were damaged in the incident, which happened at 3pm in Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston on Monday, July 11.

The vehicles targeted included a black Vauxhall Viva, a grey Land Rover Discovery, a Turquoise Hyundai i10 Classic, a white Smart car and a grey Ford Kuga Titanium T.

One of the multiple cars which were damaged in Blue Boar Lane on Monday afternoon - Credit: Ben Hardy

The vandal used a key to scratch the bodywork of the vehicles.

The attacks were described as "indiscriminate and malicious" and the car owners were forced to fork out £1,000 each to repair the damage.

Rob Arneil, one of the victims, said: "It's dreadful behaviour, he was obviously quite an angry chap.

"He was indiscriminately and maliciously scratching cars.

"I was not in at the time. I had just moved the car outside. I never normally leave it there but I had to let another car in."

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incidents, or suspicious activity in the area at the time to get in touch.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage from the area should contact PC Andrew Mason at Bethel Street Police Station on 101, quoting the relevant crime reference number.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.