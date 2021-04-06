Van driver punched in assault near Norwich roundabout

Published: 6:48 PM April 6, 2021

A delivery van driver was attacked on Dereham Road in Norwich. - Credit: Google

Investigations have been launched after a man was assaulted near a Norwich roundabout.

Norfolk Police are looking into an incident at the roundabout at the bottom of Dereham Road involving a man driving a black BMW and a van driver.

A police spokesman said the assault occurred shortly before 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 23.

The driver of a black BMW 116 car pulled in front of the victim, a man driving a van, near the roundabout, forcing him to stop.

The spokesman said: "The driver of the BMW then left his vehicle and verbally abused the victim, before punching him through the van's open window. The victim did not require medical treatment."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact PC Amie Vick at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/18826/21.