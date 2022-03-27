Park slammed 'revolting' as piles of rubbish and booze cans discarded
- Credit: Contributed/Jamie Osborn
"A sea of litter" greeted horrified dog walkers at a university park this week.
Members of the public out enjoying the sunshine on Thursday morning were greeted with the sight of overfilled bins and trash strewn across the grass at the University of East Anglia.
Abandoned alcohol bottles, cigarette packets, leftover takeaways and plastic were among the items dumped near the Ziggurat student accommodation blocks.
The university said its site team regularly patrol the area and cleared all the remaining litter as quickly as possible.
One dog walker, who did not wish to be named, said: "While I am aware that dogs' safety is the responsibility of the owner, leaving food, glass and plastic strewn all over the floor is revolting.
"One of the dogs choked on a entire chicken carcass left on the floor as the owner hadn't seen the mess."
The man, who often walks around the UEA Broad and Sculpture Park, described the spot as a beautiful area which is treated with respect by the public who use it.
He added: "I have no complaint with the UEA's ground team who work so hard to keep the area looking so lovely - they were as upset as we were at the mess.
Most Read
- 1 Enjoy afternoon tea and drinks in stunning spring courtyard in Norwich
- 2 Masked raiders target city newsagent shop
- 3 Woman finds treasure chest full of coins on Norfolk beach
- 4 7 of the best family-friendly pubs in Norwich
- 5 Firefighters tackle second blaze at Norwich home in less than a month
- 6 Have you been to Norwich's 'dessert street'?
- 7 Unsolved murder of Norwich woman, 22, to be featured on BBC series
- 8 Final whistle blown on Sunday footy club after swearing dispute
- 9 New 18-mile historic walking trail officially launches in Norfolk
- 10 Consultation into £6.2m road shake-up delayed
"No one begrudges anyone having a lovely time in the sun - but is it too much to ask that people clear up after themselves?
"All this just a few feet from one of the biggest, most respected environmental sciences schools in Europe."
County and city councillor Jamie Osborn (Green) said: "People should take responsibility for their litter especially in the warmer months.
"It's a real shame if people are spoiling it for everyone else."
A spokesman for the UEA said: “We’re delighted so many people were able to take advantage of the fine weather on our campus this week.
"However, we’re disappointed at the amount of litter left behind and we would reiterate our request to people gathering on campus grounds that they should clear up after themselves before they leave.
“We anticipated people might make the most of the weather by putting additional bins in the area this week, and the majority of people gathering have been using these."