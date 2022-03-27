Park slammed 'revolting' as piles of rubbish and booze cans discarded

Litter left at the University of East Anglia on Thursday morning. Pictured inset is Green councillor Jamie Osborn who has called on people to take more responsibility - Credit: Contributed/Jamie Osborn

"A sea of litter" greeted horrified dog walkers at a university park this week.

Members of the public out enjoying the sunshine on Thursday morning were greeted with the sight of overfilled bins and trash strewn across the grass at the University of East Anglia.

Abandoned alcohol bottles, cigarette packets, leftover takeaways and plastic were among the items dumped near the Ziggurat student accommodation blocks.

The university said its site team regularly patrol the area and cleared all the remaining litter as quickly as possible.

Dogwalkers were met with the sight of overflowing bins at the University of East Anglia on Thursday morning - Credit: Contributed

One dog walker, who did not wish to be named, said: "While I am aware that dogs' safety is the responsibility of the owner, leaving food, glass and plastic strewn all over the floor is revolting.

"One of the dogs choked on a entire chicken carcass left on the floor as the owner hadn't seen the mess."

The man, who often walks around the UEA Broad and Sculpture Park, described the spot as a beautiful area which is treated with respect by the public who use it.

Litter at the University of East Anglia on Thursday, March 24 - Credit: Contributed

He added: "I have no complaint with the UEA's ground team who work so hard to keep the area looking so lovely - they were as upset as we were at the mess.

"No one begrudges anyone having a lovely time in the sun - but is it too much to ask that people clear up after themselves?

"All this just a few feet from one of the biggest, most respected environmental sciences schools in Europe."

County and city councillor Jamie Osborn (Green) said: "People should take responsibility for their litter especially in the warmer months.

"It's a real shame if people are spoiling it for everyone else."

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor. - Credit: Jamie Osborn

A spokesman for the UEA said: “We’re delighted so many people were able to take advantage of the fine weather on our campus this week.

"However, we’re disappointed at the amount of litter left behind and we would reiterate our request to people gathering on campus grounds that they should clear up after themselves before they leave.

Overflowing bins at the University of East Anglia near the accommodation - Credit: Contributed

“We anticipated people might make the most of the weather by putting additional bins in the area this week, and the majority of people gathering have been using these."