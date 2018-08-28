Search

Uninsured 19-year-old driver released after drug driving

PUBLISHED: 14:51 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 03 January 2019

Norwich police arrest a driver in Norwich for drug driving. Picture: Norwich Police

Norwich police arrest a driver in Norwich for drug driving. Picture: Norwich Police

Archant

A man with no insurance and a provisional licence has been released under investigation after driving under the influence of cocaine.

Norwich police stopped and arrested the 19-year-old on Wednesday at 11.30am on Westwick Street, in Norwich city centre.

He was caught in the car without insurance and without a full licence with no supervision.

The arrest came after the driver’s DrugWipe test came back positive for cocaine, police have said.

The driver was taken into custody for a blood sample.

He has since been released without charge in relation to driving without insurance and a licence.

