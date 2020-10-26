Inquest to resume into death of UEA student

The University of East Anglia campus in Norwich. Picture: UEA Archant

The inquest into the death of a University of East Anglia student found asphyxiated in a campus room will resume next month.

The death of Theo Brennan-Hulme, 21, in March 2019 prompted his mother to call for better communication between the university and student families, and for parents to be told if their children needed help.

An inquest that was part-heard in March before the coronavirus lockdown, heard he had Asperger’s syndrome - a form of autism - and suffered anxiety attacks.

The student, from Stoke on Trent, had been given an NHS mental health risk assessment prior to his death after admitting suicidal thoughts and self-harming.

At a hearing on Monday, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the inquest would resume on November 23.

His mother Esther Brennan said her son was the “loveliest, most selfless gentleman you could hope to meet”. “I hope changes can be made for all the sons and daughters at university,” she added.

Need help?

- The Samaritans 24-hour confidential helpline can be accessed by calling 116 123. You can also contact them by text or email jo@samaritans.org

- SANE provides confidential emotional support and information to anyone affected by mental illness. It also provides a resource for anyone affected by suicide. Call 0300 3047000 (4.30-10.30pm daily).

- Wellbeing Norfolk & Waveney provide support for people over 16 with mental health and emotional issues, such as low mood, depression or stress. Call 0300 1231503 - lines open (8am-8pm).