Two people released as murder investigation continues
- Credit: SIMON FINLAY
Two people arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Norwich have been released under investigation.
Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team have been questioning a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre since Tuesday morning (October 26).
It follows the discovery of a man’s body in a flat in the Golden Triangle's Suffolk Square on Sunday, October 17, by neighbours who reported welfare concerns.
The body was provisionally identified to be that of 63-year-old Leslie Smith.
The death was treated as unexplained until a standard post-mortem examination held on Friday, October 23, raised concerns that Mr Smith could have suffered an injury.
A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out on Saturday, October 24 and while the cause of death remains inconclusive, unlawful injury could not be ruled-out.
Detectives were granted extra time to question the suspects following a superintendent’s extension under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.
However, both have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Most Read
- 1 Police swoop on Norwich address
- 2 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
- 3 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
- 4 Community in shock as murder investigation launched
- 5 Murder investigation launched after body of man found in Norwich flat
- 6 Suburb's shock after mugging attempt leaves teen laying on path
- 7 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
- 8 Flight bound for Norwich turns back to Aberdeen
- 9 Norwich man crowned Britain's Best Young Chef
- 10 Cyclist punched in the face during unprovoked attack turned away by GP
Chris Burgess, senior investigating officer, said: “We’re still working to establish the circumstances of how Mr Smith died through CCTV, forensic, witness and house to house enquiries.
"I’d encourage anyone living in the area who believes they might have information which could help our enquiries to come forward.”
Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111.