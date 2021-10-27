Two people released as murder investigation continues

Published: 11:00 PM October 27, 2021

Two people have been released under investigation following the death of man in Norwich. - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

Two people arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Norwich have been released under investigation.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team have been questioning a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre since Tuesday morning (October 26).

It follows the discovery of a man’s body in a flat in the Golden Triangle's Suffolk Square on Sunday, October 17, by neighbours who reported welfare concerns.

The body was provisionally identified to be that of 63-year-old Leslie Smith.

The death was treated as unexplained until a standard post-mortem examination held on Friday, October 23, raised concerns that Mr Smith could have suffered an injury.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out on Saturday, October 24 and while the cause of death remains inconclusive, unlawful injury could not be ruled-out.

Detectives were granted extra time to question the suspects following a superintendent’s extension under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.

However, both have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Chris Burgess, senior investigating officer, said: “We’re still working to establish the circumstances of how Mr Smith died through CCTV, forensic, witness and house to house enquiries.

"I’d encourage anyone living in the area who believes they might have information which could help our enquiries to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111.