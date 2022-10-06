Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Two arrested and car seized after £4000 of stolen goods discovered

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:14 PM October 6, 2022
Two people have been arrested after £4K worth of stolen goods were discovered in a car in Norwich

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s have been arrested after officers found £4000 of stolen goods in a car in Norwich city centre.

Police stopped a vehicle on Thorn Lane, off Rouen Road at 4.45pm on Wednesday, October 6.

The arrest was made in Ber Street, Norwich

The vehicle was searched by officers, who found the stolen goods.

The man and woman were arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they both remain.

The vehicle was also seized following the arrest.

