Two city teenagers charged with aggravated burglary

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:59 PM February 24, 2022
Two teenage boys from Norwich have been charged with aggravated burglary.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 23, charged with aggravated burglary.

They were remanded in custody ahead of their next court appearance.

It relates to an incident when a group of teenage boys entered a house in Nursery Close, Hellesdon, on Saturday, February 19, where several people were assaulted and items were stolen from the address.

In addition, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the same incident and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Both boys were released on police bail.

