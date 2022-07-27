Two men from Norwich arrested following serious assault in Colchester
- Credit: Google Maps
Two men from Norwich have been arrested in connection with a Colchester assault that left a man with serious head injuries.
The assault happened in Culver Street West in the Essex city in the early hours of Sunday.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious head injuries shortly before 2am, where he remains in a stable condition.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Two men from Norwich, aged 20 and 23, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of assault.
They have been questioned and released under investigation.
An 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in the early hours of Sunday will face no further action at this stage.
Most Read
- 1 Passengers wait 24 hours for flight as TUI unable to confirm end to chaos
- 2 MP wants Norwich to host Eurovision 2023
- 3 Man parachutes from crane at Norwich Castle in the middle of the night
- 4 Warning over increase in venomous 'false widows' in city
- 5 Passengers startled after plane forced to avert initial landing
- 6 Chef opens New York-style sandwich stall at Norwich Market
- 7 Man denies murder of 58-year-old found dead with head wounds
- 8 Three city parks named among best in the UK
- 9 Norwich Pride 2022: Full list of road closures for parade
- 10 Yard owner reveals plans for second restaurant after 'amazing' year
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 146 of July 24.