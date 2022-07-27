Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Two men from Norwich arrested following serious assault in Colchester

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:51 PM July 27, 2022
Updated: 4:55 PM July 27, 2022
The incident happened in Colchester city centre on Sunday morning

The attack happened in Culver Street West in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Two men from Norwich have been arrested in connection with a Colchester assault that left a man with serious head injuries.

The assault happened in Culver Street West in the Essex city in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious head injuries shortly before 2am, where he remains in a stable condition.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Two men from Norwich, aged 20 and 23, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of assault.

They have been questioned and released under investigation.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in the early hours of Sunday will face no further action at this stage.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 146 of July 24.

