Two more charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:14 PM June 17, 2022
Two more people have been charged in connection with drug offences in Norwich after eight were also charged in connection with the same incident last week.

Edward Quigley, 21, of Petunia Court, Wymondham and Tyler Murphy, 21, of Earlham Green Lane, Norwich were charged on Friday, June 17 with conspiracy to supply class A drugs in connection with the warrants.

The charges come after specialist officers from the Norfolk Police County Lines Team executed three drug warrants at separate addresses in Norwich on June 7.

Class A drugs, mobile phones and cash was seized by officers.

Following initial enquiries, officers arrested 18 people and charged eight in connection with drug offences.

The remaining 10 were released under investigation pending further enquiries but two further men have now been charged in connection with the offences.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday, June 18.

