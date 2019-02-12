Two men injured in altercation in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation on Riverside Road in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Two men were left injured following an altercation in Norwich in the early hours of the morning.

On Sunday February 17, at around 4.30am, two men were walking along Riverside Road when they were involved in an altercation with four or five men.

One man suffered cuts to his nose and the second man suffered a black eye and bruising.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting reference number 36/11257/19 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.