Two men hospitalised after suspected carbon monoxide leak at restaurant detained by Border Force

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Two men who were hospitalised after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at an Indian restaurant have been detained by Border Force.

At around 11am on Wednesday, December 19, emergency services were called to Masala Cottage, in The Street, Brundall, following reports of a patient feeling unwell after a gas leak.

Three men were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Norfolk police confirmed on Thursday that two of the men who were hospitalised had been detained by Border Force, who are carrying out an investigation.

It is not known why the men have been detained although Border Force have been approached for comment.

An officer from Broadland District Council’s food, safety and licensing team visited the premises on Wednesday, following the notification of the incident by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

A council spokesman said: “The officer liaised with the HSE and the police on site. The immediate safety risk at the premises was dealt with and Broadland District Council’s health and safety inquiries are ongoing.”

An HSE spokesperson added: “HSE are aware of this incident and are currently assisting Norfolk Constabulary and environmental health officers from Broadland District Council with their enquiries, following the suspected carbon monoxide poisoning incident at the Masala Cottage Restaurant in Brundall, Norfolk.”

A spokesman from Masala Cottage said the restaurant would remain closed today but is due to reopen on Friday, December 21.

Three ambulances and an ambulance officer were sent to the scene on Wednesday morning, with fire crews from Sprowston and Earlham assisting the police to make the scene safe.

By mid-afternoon, members of the public were prevented from going inside the restaurant and the windows had been left open.