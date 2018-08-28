Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Two men hospitalised after suspected carbon monoxide leak at restaurant detained by Border Force

PUBLISHED: 15:42 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:47 20 December 2018

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Two men who were hospitalised after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at an Indian restaurant have been detained by Border Force.

At around 11am on Wednesday, December 19, emergency services were called to Masala Cottage, in The Street, Brundall, following reports of a patient feeling unwell after a gas leak.

Three men were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Norfolk police confirmed on Thursday that two of the men who were hospitalised had been detained by Border Force, who are carrying out an investigation.

It is not known why the men have been detained although Border Force have been approached for comment.

An officer from Broadland District Council’s food, safety and licensing team visited the premises on Wednesday, following the notification of the incident by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

A council spokesman said: “The officer liaised with the HSE and the police on site. The immediate safety risk at the premises was dealt with and Broadland District Council’s health and safety inquiries are ongoing.”

An HSE spokesperson added: “HSE are aware of this incident and are currently assisting Norfolk Constabulary and environmental health officers from Broadland District Council with their enquiries, following the suspected carbon monoxide poisoning incident at the Masala Cottage Restaurant in Brundall, Norfolk.”

A spokesman from Masala Cottage said the restaurant would remain closed today but is due to reopen on Friday, December 21.

Three ambulances and an ambulance officer were sent to the scene on Wednesday morning, with fire crews from Sprowston and Earlham assisting the police to make the scene safe.

By mid-afternoon, members of the public were prevented from going inside the restaurant and the windows had been left open.

Related articles

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

12 stunning venues to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Derbyshire

Firework display

10 of the best spa breaks in and around Derbyshire

Losehill House

10 of the prettiest Peak District towns and villages

10 of the prettiest Peak District villages

Christmas markets in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Matlock’s Victorian Christmas Market Photo: www.jonathanchristianphotography.co.uk

25 carol concerts in Derbyshire and the Peak District

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Physio’s to attempt 96 mile run for Norfolk cancer charity

Two physiotherapists at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) are running the West Highland Way in Scotland to raise funds for The Big C. Picture: Lewis Weatherburn

Tombland £1.3m regeneration would just be two-thirds of a job done for council

Part of Tombland in Norwich is in line for a £1.3m shake-up. Picture: Simon Finlay

Fears £650k traffic shake-up for outer ring road could make matters worse

Rush hour traffic in Colman Road. A new scheme aims to stop the congestion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists