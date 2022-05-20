Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Two men charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:58 PM May 20, 2022
The men were charged after a black Ford Focus was stopped on Helena Road in the city.

The men were charged after a black Ford Focus was stopped on Helena Road in the city - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been charged in connection with drug offences in Norwich.

It comes after a black Ford Focus was stopped by police on Helena Road in the city and police raided a Norwich address.

Kozhin Muhamad, aged 22 of Shorncliffe Close, Norwich has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, driving offences and fraud in connection with the incident.

Rebaz Aziz, aged 36 of Shorncliffe Close, Norwich has also been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possessing criminal property in connection with the incident.

He was bailed to appear at Norwich Crown Court on June 17, 2022.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Tom Mitchell, who has been sacked from Taverham High School 

School sacks suspended teacher after investigation and petition

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Traffic diverted in Hellesdon following the closure of Sweet Briar Road. Pictured inset is county councillor Shelagh Gurney 

Roads chaos continues with more work lined up at busy junction

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A CGI impression of what the new Aldi supermarket on Longwater Business Park, off William Frost Way

South Norfolk Council

When will work start on new Aldi store?

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
City folk in Larkman Lane may have spotted a 'Royal' Mail post box topper for the Queen's Jubilee.

Meet the mystery city woman behind the Queen's post box topper

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon