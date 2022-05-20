Two men charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich

The men were charged after a black Ford Focus was stopped on Helena Road in the city - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been charged in connection with drug offences in Norwich.

It comes after a black Ford Focus was stopped by police on Helena Road in the city and police raided a Norwich address.

Kozhin Muhamad, aged 22 of Shorncliffe Close, Norwich has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, driving offences and fraud in connection with the incident.

Rebaz Aziz, aged 36 of Shorncliffe Close, Norwich has also been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possessing criminal property in connection with the incident.

He was bailed to appear at Norwich Crown Court on June 17, 2022.