Two men charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich
Published: 5:58 PM May 20, 2022
Two men have been charged in connection with drug offences in Norwich.
It comes after a black Ford Focus was stopped by police on Helena Road in the city and police raided a Norwich address.
Kozhin Muhamad, aged 22 of Shorncliffe Close, Norwich has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, driving offences and fraud in connection with the incident.
Rebaz Aziz, aged 36 of Shorncliffe Close, Norwich has also been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possessing criminal property in connection with the incident.
He was bailed to appear at Norwich Crown Court on June 17, 2022.