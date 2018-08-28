Search



Men arrested on suspicion of theft after van stopped in Norwich released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 13:55 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:25 05 November 2018

Police stop a van on St Stephen's Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police stop a van on St Stephen's Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

Two men arrested on suspicion of theft after a van was stopped in Norwich have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The van, a silver coloured Ford Transit van, was pulled over by roads policing officers in the St Stephens Road, opposite the Trowel and Hammer pub in Norwich.

The stop, which happened at about 8.30am on Saturday, November 3, followed reports that it had been involved in theft.

A police spokesman said the two men, both in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of theft of cooking oil, going equipped and driving without insurance.

The vehicle was also seized following the stop.

Both men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident or believes they are victims of cooking oil theft should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

