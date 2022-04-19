Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Two men arrested after fight at Norwich home

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:00 PM April 19, 2022
The altercation broke out at a home on Armes Street in Norwich's Heigham Grove area.

The altercation broke out at a home in Armes Street in Norwich's Heigham Grove area. - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been arrested after a fight at a Norwich home.

Police were called to reports of an altercation at a property in Armes Street in the Heigham Grove area of the city last night (Monday, April 18).

One man in his 20s and a second in his 30s were arrested in connection with affray after officers attended the scene at 8.23pm.

Both men are currently being questioned at Wymondham police station.

Enquiries are ongoing.

