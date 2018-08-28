Two men arrested following disturbance in city centre
PUBLISHED: 16:08 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:08 24 October 2018
Archant
Two men have been arrested following an incident at Cowgate in Norwich.
Police were called to the scene shortly before 1pm on Wednesday (October 24).
Following a search, officers arrested a man in his 40s for breaching bail conditions.
A second man, aged in his 30s, was arrested for being wanted on recall to prison.
Norfolk police said both men have been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, where they remain in custody.
Comments have been disabled on this article.