Two arrested in connection with murder of teen in Norwich

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a teenager in Norwich.

Emergency services, including armed police, were called to Vale Green in Mile Cross shortly before 7pm on Friday (January 28) following reports Joe Dix had been stabbed.

Following treatment by paramedics, the 18-year-old was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening (January 31) on suspicion of murder and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both were taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

Additional officers have been on patrol in the area to offer reassurance to residents.

Several bunches of flowers have been left close to the scene at Vale Green in memory of Mr Dix.

Some empty bottles of alcohol have also been left while a dark scooter, understood to belong to the victim, has also had floral tributes added to it.

Around 50 people lit candles after St Catherine's Church in Mile Cross was left open to the public to pay their respects to Mr Dix on Sunday afternoon.

DCI Phill Gray said: “We are keen for the public to still provide us with information following the latest arrests and urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and those with information to contact them via Public Portal or by calling 101 quoting Op Salvador or incident 376 of Friday 28 January.

The online portal enables information to be submitted directly to the Major Investigation Team.

