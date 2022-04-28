Two men arrested after fight on city bridge

Foundry Bridge, between Prince of Wales Road and Riverside in Norwich - Credit: Google

Two men have been arrested following a fight on a bridge in Norwich.

The brawl took place on Saturday, April 16, from 10.30pm to 10.40pm on Foundry Bridge between Prince of Wales Road and Riverside.

A group of people were involved in the fight which resulted in one man, in his 20s, suffering facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

A 34-year-old man was arrested later that evening on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Both men were questioned at Wymondham police station before being released under investigation.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact PC Conor McCartney at Wymondham police station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/27991/22.

