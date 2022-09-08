Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Two people arrested after assault at Norwich church

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:09 AM September 8, 2022
The incident took place at St Augustine's Churchyard on September 6 between 3pm and 4pm. 

The incident took place at St Augustine's Church on September 6 between 3pm and 4pm. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Two people have been arrested following an assault at a church in Norwich.

The attack happened at the St Augustine's churchyard in St Augustine's Street on Tuesday, September 6, between 3pm and 4pm.

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital following the attack and was treated for serious injuries to his head and ribs. 

The area was still cordoned off on September 7. 

The area was still cordoned off on September 7. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

The men, aged 24 and 49, were arrested yesterday (September 7) on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and are currently being questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

A cordon was put in place around the churchyard following the attack, which remained in place yesterday.

People living and working in the normally tranquil area said they were alarmed by news of the attack.

Someone who works nearby said: “I was sitting in my office and I heard a lot of noise coming from the churchyard yesterday afternoon.

“It’s worrying to hear things like that and we just don’t need it.” 

