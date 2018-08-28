Two jailed for supplying class A drugs in Great Yarmouth after raid

Two men involved in a class A drugs supply operation in Great Yarmouth which was smashed by police have been jailed for a total of more than seven years.

Nicholas Lawrence, 46, and Aston Nichols, 27, were both at a property in Northgate Street, Yarmouth when “police officers forced entry”.

Norwich Crown Court heard the “front door was barricaded” but officers managed to break through.

Mark Roochove, prosecuting, said Lawrence was captured at the scene but Nichols “ran off” and was eventually detained.

Nichols had 15 wraps of heroin in his mouth and further two wraps in his pocket.

The property was searched by police who found 6kg of cocaine, with a street value of £6,800 and 10g of heroin with a value of about £1,000.

Drugs paraphernalia including scales was also found at the property.

Lawrence, of Northgate Street, Yarmouth, admitted two offences of possession of a controlled drug of Class A with intent to supply on November 15 last year. He also admitted a further offence of possession of a class C drug.

Nichols of HMP Wayland, who appeared via videolink, also admitted two counts of possession of a controlled drug of Class A with intent to supply.

Judge Maureen Bacon sentenced Lawrence to 60 months imprisonment and Nichols to 28 months.

Darren Snow, for Lawrence, who has 42 convictions for 114 previous offences, said his client deserved credit for his pleas.

He said Lawrence had a “long term class A drug problem”, an addiction to heroin and crack cocaine which has “blighted his adult life”.

He said he had been “driven by his own addiction and need to feed it”.

Stephen Spence, mitigating for Nichols, who is currently in prison for burglary, said his client deserved full credit for his pleas.

He said his role was as a “street level dealer”.