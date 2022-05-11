Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Appeal after men were injured when trying to stop fight

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:27 PM May 11, 2022
Police are looking to speak to these two men in connection with an assault in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Police

An appeal has been launched after two men were assaulted as they attempted to break up a fight in Norwich.

The men were walking with their family on London Street at 10.30pm on Saturday, April 16 when they witnessed an altercation between three men.

They attempted to intervene and were assaulted. One suffered serious facial injuries and the other suffered a minor injury.

Both victims were treated at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and were later discharged.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

Anybody who recognises the men is asked to contact DC Jodie Cameron at Bethel Street police station or call 101 quoting crime reference number 36/27999/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

