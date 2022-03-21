Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Two men charged in connection with life-threatening attack

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:36 PM March 21, 2022
Updated: 7:25 PM March 21, 2022
Police at the scene on St Vedast Street, Norwich on Saturday, March 19 following an incident in the city.

Police at the scene on St Vedast Street, Norwich on Saturday, March 19 following an incident in the city. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Two men have been charged in connection with an assault in Norwich city centre that left a man fighting for his life.

The assault happened in Saturday, March 19, in St Vedast Street shortly before 2.30am.

A man in his 20s was found at the scene and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital  for treatment.

He was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Codie Marjoram, 18, of Calthorpe Road, Norwich, and Achilles Lawrence Gate'te, 18, of Cunningham Road, Norwich, have each been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent and three counts of assault by beating.

Both men have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

