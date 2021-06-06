Men charged over police officer spit attack in Norwich park

Published: 8:22 PM June 6, 2021 Updated: 8:28 PM June 6, 2021

Two men have been charged with assault after allegedly spitting in the face of a police officer in Norwich.

Police said the officers were spat at after being called out to Anderson’s Meadow on Saturday evening after reports about the behaviour of three men who were drunk

Officers arrested all three for public order offences and two for assault on police.

In a tweet police said: “Spitting in the face of an officer is not on. Two charged with drunk and disorderly and assaults on police.”

The Mile Cross area of parkland, which is between the river and Marriott's Way, is a popular spot for people to enjoy the sun but it also frequently also sees large groups of young people.

Last week people who walk in the park regularly hit out at the amount of litter piling up saying the hot weather should be no excuse for "needless destruction of the environment".

