Two charged after £9,000 worth of iPhones stolen from Norwich Apple Store

Two men have been charged after more than thousands of pounds worth of iPhones were snatched from Norwich's Apple Store.

The incident took place on Sunday, October 30, at about 4.10pm when two men entered the Chantry Place shop and stole eight iPhones worth £9,129.

During the incident a member of the public was assaulted and suffered cuts and bruises to the face while trying to intervene.

Two men, one aged 19, one in his 20s were arrested in Bedfordshire yesterday (Monday, October 31) in connection with the theft.

Gheorghita Lupu, age 20, of no fixed address has subsequently been charged with theft from a shop, common assault and a further charge in relation to another theft from the Apple Store on October 13, in which iPhones were stolen of the value of £12,781.

Samuel Lacatus, age 19, of no fixed address, has been charged with theft from a shop.

Both are due to appear before Luton Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, November 1).