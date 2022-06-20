Two men charged in connection with Norwich stabbing

Two men have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Norwich - Credit: Grace Piercy

Two men have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Norwich.

It comes after officers were called to the Prince of Wales Road area shortly before 5am on Friday, June 17, to reports that two men had been stabbed.

On arrival, officers discovered two men aged in their 20s, one with a stab wound to his chest and the other with a stab wound to his shoulder.

Four men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Ebenezer Ogunbunmi, 25, of Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of a knife, and possession of Class B drugs.

Francis Tango, 25, of Little Strand, London, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (June 20).

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to contact DC Craig Weir at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting 36/45624/22.