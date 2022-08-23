Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Two cannabis farms discovered in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:39 PM August 23, 2022
Norfolk Police County Lines Team executed warrants at four separate addresses in the Norwich area.

Two cannabis farms have been discovered in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Two cannabis farms growing hundreds of plants have been discovered in Norwich.

The farms were found on Monday, August 22, after officers searched two commercial properties in the city.

The first was at a property in King Street where 300 plants were seized and the second was at a building in Rose Lane where 100 plants were found.

No one was found at either address and enquiries are ongoing.

Norfolk Constabulary is keen to hear from anyone who may have information concerning suspicious activity around the properties.

Anyone with information should contact PC Laura Hammerton on 101 quoting crime reference 36/64921/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

