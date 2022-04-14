Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man punched in the face in city taxi rank attack

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:37 PM April 14, 2022
Police are hoping to speak to the man pictured in connection to an assault in Norwich - Credit: Norwich Police

Two men were assaulted in Norwich by an unknown attacker who pushed one to the ground and punched another in the face.

The two men were standing at the taxi rank in Tombland on Sunday, March 20, at 3.50am.

They were attacked by another man who pushed one to the ground and punched the other in the face.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in CCTV footage in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is being asked to contact PC Langmead at Bethel Street police station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/20617/22.

