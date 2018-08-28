Search

Two people charged after class A drugs and blade found

PUBLISHED: 17:07 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 23 January 2019

The blade that was taken by police. Picture: Norwich Police

The blade that was taken by police. Picture: Norwich Police

Archant

Two people have been charged after a large sum of drugs and a blade was found.

Drugs were also discovered. Picture: Norwich PoliceDrugs were also discovered. Picture: Norwich Police

They were stopped in Norwich on Tuesday, January 22 and found to be carrying a large sum of class A drugs and a double bladed lock knife.

They were taken into custody and have been charged with class A drug offences and possession of a blade.

On Twitter Norwich Police said: “Two arrested for one positive @DrugWipeUK, class A drug offences and possession of a double bladed lock knife have been charged and remanded in custody. #KnifeFree #OpGravity #OpMoonshotCity #Disrupt #Protect #PC1512 #PC1716.”

Operation Moonshot was launched in West Norfolk in April 2016 as a six-month pilot. It proved to be a success and has since been rolled out across the county.

Drugs were also discovered. Picture: Norwich PoliceDrugs were also discovered. Picture: Norwich Police

Operation Gravity was launched the same year and looks to stop drugs disruption of drugs across County lines.

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can't refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has 'ground to a halt' as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

