Two arrested after car ploughs into pub-goers still under investigation

PUBLISHED: 07:16 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:16 21 February 2020

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

The Mischief pub

Two people arrested after a stolen car ploughed into pub-goers in Norwich remain under investigation while enquirires are ongoing.

Police were called to The Mischief pub, on Fye Bridge Street, just after 11.40pm on January 25 to reports that a silver Seat Leon mounted the pavement and hit four pedestrians.

Dramatic CCTV footage from the pub shows its doorman and pub-goers as they were thrown in the air before the car drives away on the wrong side of the road.

Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other aged in his 40s, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said that the two arrested in connection with the incident are "still under investigation and enquiries are ongoing".

Any witnesses or those with footage should call Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/6162/20.

