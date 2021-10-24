Tudor Stores reopens as manager resigns over safety fears

Published: 9:58 AM October 24, 2021

A historic Norwich convenience store which has been targeted by thugs is back up and running after staff members recently walked out.

Tudor Stores in Rose Lane was fully reopened by Saturday morning after it had to temporarily close.

Former manager Cezar Alexandru and his mother Olimbia Busnel resigned from from their roles after they had expressed safety fears over yobs walking into the shop at night.

Cezar Alexandru has left his job at Tudor Stores - Credit: Contributed

Miss Busnel, who now works as a cleaner at the Norwich University of Arts, said: "After people came into the shop last Friday night, I said I can't come in any more.

"I couldn't carry on working for £6 an hour when I did not feel safe and feared something bad would happen.

"I am now feeling very relaxed and calm with no stress any more. Next time, I will stay as a cleaner and not get involved with customer service. It was a bad experience."

A CCTV camera is located inside the doorway of the Tudor Stores store in Rose Lane - Credit: Ben Hardy

Mr Alexandru, who has taken up a part-time job at a Lowestoft bar, added: "It felt like we were ringing the police all the time because of bad people coming into the shop."

The pair said two people had entered the shop with knives during their one month in the job. They were also confronted by someone demanding cigarettes without intending to pay.

Siva Sinnason, who has just started behind the counter, said the shop has had to close three times recently with CCTV being checked in response to a recent late-night incident.

But he was able to serve customers with a smile on his face on Saturday after the recent disruption.

CCTV is constantly being checked at Tudor Stores after a recent spate of criminal activity - Credit: Ben Hardy

He said: "There are lots of CCTV measures and anyone causing trouble will be on camera which is working 24 hours a day. The recordings are kept for 30 days.

"We also have a security guard at some times."

Tudor Stores pictured on Friday morning when it was closed - Credit: Ben Hardy

Nareshkumar Kanthasamy, who took a 10-year lease for Tudor Stores with a private landlord in 2019, has been approached for comment.

Jet petrol station opposite the newsagents has also been targeted by thugs in recent months with three incidents involving guns and knives at the garage in September.