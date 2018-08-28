Search

Norwich man caught urinating outside Prince of Wales Road takeaway in court

PUBLISHED: 15:13 22 January 2019

Troy Yaxley appeared in court after he was caught urinating outside a takeaway at Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man who was caught urinating outside a takeaway by a police officer has avoided punishment at court.

Troy Yaxley, 24, of Musketeer Way, Norwich, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Tess Mann said on December 23 last year, Yaxley had been at Prince of Wales Road when he was seen by an officer urinating at a takeaway doorway at around 2.17am.

When he was asked to stop, “he looked at the police officer and ran away”. After a short chase, he was detained by police and taken into custody.

Yaxley, who represented himself in court, had no previous offences but was cautioned by police for being drunk and disorderly in August 2018.

When asked by the court clerk to explain in his own words what happened, Yaxley only muttered: “I had too much alcohol to be honest with you.”

Chairman of the bench Graham Gerrish handed Yaxley a conditional discharge for nine months, and ordered him to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim discharge.

