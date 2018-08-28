Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

PUBLISHED: 11:42 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:27 15 November 2018

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Archant

Detectives are continuing to investigate after two men were stabbed in Norwich yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 14 November 2018).

A 16-year-old girl remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to Riverside Road shortly after 3.20pm following reports a number of people were involved in an altercation near the railway station.

Two men suffered knife wounds and were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where they remain in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess from Norwich CID is leading the investigation and urged witnesses to come forward. He said: “We believe the altercation started in Hollywood Bowl on Riverside prior to the disturbance at the railway station.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed people involved in a dispute walking towards the railway station around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

Norwich Policing Commander, Superintendent Terry Lordan, said: “This incident took place in a busy area of the city mid-afternoon and I know has caused concern among people who live, work and visit Norwich.

“I’d like to reassure you we have a team of detectives working on this case who are doing everything in their power to trace those responsible.

“We received a number of 999 calls from members of the public who witnessed the incident and officers were on scene within six-minutes of the first call being made.

The incident on Thorpe Road. Photo: Taz AliThe incident on Thorpe Road. Photo: Taz Ali

“While investigations are in the early stages a teenage girl remains in custody being questioned about the incident and I would encourage anyone who may have further information to contact us.”

As previously reported the double stabbing, which left the street splattered with blood, stunned commuters who were looking on.

Six police vehicles were called to Riverside Road, at the junction with Thorpe Road, close to Norwich railway station, along with the ambulance service after the stabbings.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

More than 3,000 jobs could be created at new Norwich business park

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Mother’s disgust at damp and mouldy council-owned bungalow for disabled son

Lynnette Hansell is fighting to get her son in new accommodation. The house where he lives is being consumed by damp. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide