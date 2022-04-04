Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Three people rebailed following drugs, knives and cash arrest

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:23 PM April 4, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Large quantities of suspected class A and B drugs, knives and £500 in cash inside the car. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A trio arrested after drugs, knives and cash were found inside a car have been rebailed, a police spokeswoman has confirmed.

Officers pulled over the car in Duke Street, Norwich shortly after 11am on Tuesday, March 8.

Three people were arrested after police discovered large quantities of suspected class A and B drugs, knives and £500 in cash inside the car.

The driver and two passengers were arrested in connection with the discovery.

After questioning they were later released on bail while enquiries continue. 

Today a police spokeswoman confirmed that the three people have been rebailed until June 8.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Catton Grove Road to close prompting First Bus diversions

Busy city road to close for roadworks

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Large brick Georgian-style mansion off Newmarket Road, Cringleford, which is for sale for £950,000

7-bed home in huge Georgian mansion is for sale for £950,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
District and county councillor Shelagh Gurney next to the bus lane on A140 Cromer Road, Hellesdon

Speeding concerns raised as city road used as 'racetrack'

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The marquee outside the Woolpack Inn in Norwich city centre has been ripped up by high winds

Gusts rip up pub's marquee

Dolly Carter

Logo Icon