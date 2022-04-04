Three people rebailed following drugs, knives and cash arrest

Large quantities of suspected class A and B drugs, knives and £500 in cash inside the car. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A trio arrested after drugs, knives and cash were found inside a car have been rebailed, a police spokeswoman has confirmed.

Officers pulled over the car in Duke Street, Norwich shortly after 11am on Tuesday, March 8.

Three people were arrested after police discovered large quantities of suspected class A and B drugs, knives and £500 in cash inside the car.

The driver and two passengers were arrested in connection with the discovery.

After questioning they were later released on bail while enquiries continue.

Today a police spokeswoman confirmed that the three people have been rebailed until June 8.

