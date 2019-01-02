Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site
02 January, 2019 - 16:41
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Legal action could be taken against a group of travellers who have moved onto council-owned land at Postwick.
Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant
Several caravans are currently parked on the Postwick Park and Ride site near the A47, in the east of Norwich.
Broadland District Council said a small number of caravans arrived at the site on Friday, December 28. However, a council spokesman said that number had since increased.
The spokesman said: “Broadland District Council has been working with closely with Norfolk County Council and as the land is county owned, we understand it will be initiating necessary legal proceedings soon.”
