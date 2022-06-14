Travellers to leave airport encampment after disrupting bus services

Travellers' caravans have set up an encampment at the Norwich Airport Park and Ride, which has caused the car park to close. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A group of travellers whose encampment meant the closure of a park and ride on the edge of the city have confirmed they will soon be on their way again.

The Norwich Airport Park and Ride shut this week due to an "unauthorised encampment".

However members of the group confirmed today they are set to be on their way after a short time on the site.

The closed sign at the Norwich Airport Park and Ride, due to travellers' caravans. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Geraldine Ward, 22, who is part of the travelling group, said: "We've been here three days.

"We have eight caravans here and about 40 people.

"Most of the others are out working today before we leave.

"We're going at some point today (June 14) but I'm not sure where we're going next.

"We've had police here - some have been good to us.

"We actually asked for some bin bags so we could tidy up before we left because the place is a real mess at the moment."

Travellers' caravans at the Norwich Airport Park and Ride. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norwich Park and Ride tweeted on the morning of June 14 to confirm that the airport car park site was closed but services on the 501 route were departing from the airport terminal as normal.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "We're aware of the situation and that the gypsy roma traveller liaison service has got in touch with the group about the matter."

There is a car park available at the airport but charges will apply beyond the roundabout joining Amsterdam Way, Delft Way, and Buck Courtney Crescent.

Travellers' caravans set up their encampment at the Norwich Airport Park and Ride at the weekend. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed it is aware of the traveller encampment.

A police spokesman added: "Officers are working closely with partner agencies, who are currently taking the lead, to visit the site and positively engage with the group."

Customers who would normally use the park and ride facilities are being advised to use route 502 from the Sprowston Park and Ride site instead.

A Konectbus spokesman said: "We are working in conjunction with Norfolk County Council, South Norfolk Council and other relevant agencies in relation to the caravans on the airport site."